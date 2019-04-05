Gunwharf Quays’ Cadbury store will be the first in the UK to do personalised chocolate bars

CHOCOHOLICS in Portsmouth will be able to get their hands on personalised chocolate bars for their loved ones – just in time for Easter.

The Cadbury Shop in Gunwharf Quays will allow people to create personalised Dairy Milk sleeves in-store, from tomorrow to Saturday, April 20.

This means that chocolate-lovers create a gift by personalising the front of a bar with the name of a loved one, plus the chance to add an individual icon like an Easter egg or a smiley face.

The sleeves will be printed in-store for customers to take away instantly.

Marketing manager Gemma Flanigan said: ‘We are really excited to come to Portsmouth to give shoppers at Gunwharf Quays the chance to personalise their very own Cadbury Dairy Milk bars.’

The 850g chocolate bars will cost £14, and are available on a first come, first-served basis.