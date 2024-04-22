Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth to host three-day VIP discount event - here's the details
The much-anticipated VIP Discounts event will be taking place from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28 with guests enjoying extra discounts from big name brands, including one of the outlet’s newest retailers, Farah.
Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “Our VIP Discount events are a great way for our guests to enjoy even greater savings on outlet prices. Whether our guests are looking to refresh their wardrobes and homes for Spring, or simply treat themselves, our VIP event is the perfect occasion.
“With so many of our brands involved in the event it’s the ideal time for our guests to enjoy a great day out and make the most of the extra savings. It’s completely free to register and attend, so we’d encourage our guests to sign up now to make sure they don’t miss out on this exciting event.”
