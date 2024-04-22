Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth to host three-day VIP discount event - here's the details

Gunwharf Quays to host a three day VIP discount event allowing customers to make significant savings in designer shops.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 17:26 BST
The much-anticipated VIP Discounts event will be taking place from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28 with guests enjoying extra discounts from big name brands, including one of the outlet’s newest retailers, Farah.

Discounts will be available this month at Gunwharf Quays.Discounts will be available this month at Gunwharf Quays.
Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “Our VIP Discount events are a great way for our guests to enjoy even greater savings on outlet prices. Whether our guests are looking to refresh their wardrobes and homes for Spring, or simply treat themselves, our VIP event is the perfect occasion.

 “With so many of our brands involved in the event it’s the ideal time for our guests to enjoy a great day out and make the most of the extra savings.  It’s completely free to register and attend, so we’d encourage our guests to sign up now to make sure they don’t miss out on this exciting event.”

In order to get the discounts, customers will need to sign up via the Gunwharf Quays website. Click here for more information.

