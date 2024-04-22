Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The much-anticipated VIP Discounts event will be taking place from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28 with guests enjoying extra discounts from big name brands, including one of the outlet’s newest retailers, Farah.

Discounts will be available this month at Gunwharf Quays.

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “Our VIP Discount events are a great way for our guests to enjoy even greater savings on outlet prices. Whether our guests are looking to refresh their wardrobes and homes for Spring, or simply treat themselves, our VIP event is the perfect occasion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad