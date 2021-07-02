Gunwharf Quays and the majority of shops in the shopping centre will join the Dropit app to launch a carry to car and home delivery shopping service on Thursday, July 8.

The service will see a Dropit ambassador or Gunwharf Quays team member collect and collate registered users shopping bags as they are left in stores.

Users can choose to have the bags delivered to a preferred location at a convenient time with Dropit providing delivery to homes, hotels, and workplaces nationwide, as well as same day delivery options within the Portsmouth area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

File photo of Gunwharf Quays.

The bags can also be be delivered to cars in the on-site car park.

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We are delighted to add Dropit’s services to our current offering at Gunwharf Quays.

‘We are committed to delivering the best possible service to our guests, and by introducing a carry-to-car and home delivery service in partnership with Dropit, we can improve our customer service offering.

‘This service will be particularly helpful this summer, for those guests visiting Portsmouth on a ‘staycation’ and those who want to enjoy our leisure and dining offering bags-free.’

The Dropit app is free to download, with services priced at £5.50 for collection on-site and £10.50 for nationwide delivery.

An unlimited number of bags can be dropped and delivered throughout the day.

Dropit offers insurance for guest purchases, live tracking of deliveries, and also accessible live customer support.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron