Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eden in Gunwharf Quays shut unexpectedly at the end of last year with just one week of notice. There were no previous rumours of financial trouble at the boutique venue, which tailored itself as a restaurant and bar during the day and as a nightclub in the later hours.

Eden at Gunwharf Quays shut without warning at the end of last year. The Portsmouth nightclub was seen as a boutique option for clubbers. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (040720-06)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its social media accounts were wiped shortly after the closure. A Gunwharf Quays spokeswoman said work is underway to replace the venue. "We have plans for the space, which we look forward to sharing soon," she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad