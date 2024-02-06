Gunwharf Quays: "Plans" made by Portsmouth shopping centre to replace Eden nightclub which shut unexpectedly
"Plans" are in place to replace a popular nightclub which closed down without warning.
Eden in Gunwharf Quays shut unexpectedly at the end of last year with just one week of notice. There were no previous rumours of financial trouble at the boutique venue, which tailored itself as a restaurant and bar during the day and as a nightclub in the later hours.
Its social media accounts were wiped shortly after the closure. A Gunwharf Quays spokeswoman said work is underway to replace the venue. "We have plans for the space, which we look forward to sharing soon," she added.
"We’re investing in Gunwharf Quays to create a vibrant, all-day destination where guests can enjoy a memorable experience from the moment they arrive, to when they leave every time they visit." Eden was owned by Rekom UK, which recently closed Pryzm in Stanhope Road. The venue shut "with immediate effect" last Friday alongside several other venues nationally. Rekom UK brought in administrators Jon Roden, Rob Parker and Helen Dale of Grant Thornton UK LLP as part of a financial restructure. In total, 17 nightclubs were deemed financially unviable and closed - with 471 people losing their jobs.