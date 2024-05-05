Gunwharf Quays White Stuff announces closure with 20 per cent sale on most goods.
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
White Stuff, the British fashion and lifestyle brand, has been in Gunwharf since 2017 but it has been confirmed that the store will be closing on Saturday, May 11. There are also signs up in the shop announcing a 20 per cent sale on most stock from now until then, including new items.
For anyone looking to visit a White Stuff in the future, the nearest store will now be in South Street, Chichester.
As soon as there is confirmation regarding the business that will be taking over the White Stuff unit, we will let you know.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.