Gunwharf Quays White Stuff announces closure with 20 per cent sale on most goods.

A popular clothing store has confirmed it is closing in Gunwharf Quays with a clearance currently running.
By Joe Williams
Published 5th May 2024, 14:33 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The White Stuff outlet store in Gunwharf has announced it will be closing on May 11 with all goods currently 20 per cent off. The White Stuff outlet store in Gunwharf has announced it will be closing on May 11 with all goods currently 20 per cent off.
The White Stuff outlet store in Gunwharf has announced it will be closing on May 11 with all goods currently 20 per cent off.

White Stuff, the British fashion and lifestyle brand, has been in Gunwharf since 2017 but it has been confirmed that the store will be closing on Saturday, May 11. There are also signs up in the shop announcing a 20 per cent sale on most stock from now until then, including new items.

For anyone looking to visit a White Stuff in the future, the nearest store will now be in South Street, Chichester.

As soon as there is confirmation regarding the business that will be taking over the White Stuff unit, we will let you know.

Related topics:Gunwharf QuaysRetail News and DealsFashion

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.