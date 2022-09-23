Half price sweet treats to celebrate Waterlooville dessert parlour’s business milestone
A WATERLOOVILLE dessert parlour is offering half price sweet treats to celebrate a business milestone.
Goozie launched in Waterlooville on February 18, offering desserts such as brownies and cookie dough made in-house.
In celebration of the company’s six month milestone, founder George Purnell is slashing prices and offering 50 per cent off the whole menu on Mondays and Tuesdays for six weeks as a thank you to customers for the support.
Initially launched as a delivery-only service, it has since become available to collect from sister company Koop+Kraft in Waterlooville.
He said: ‘We felt that with Koop+Kraft we had nailed the indulgent, “dirty” savoury food that you can enjoy guilt-free, so we wanted to give the sweet side of things a go too, and I think we’ve done a pretty good job.
‘We’ve had so much incredible support over the last six months and have been able to expand our offering, offer collection and employ more people.
‘It’s only right that we give something back to those who have helped us to thrive, but we also want everyone to be able to try Goozie if they haven’t done so before.’
Customers will be able to enjoy half price sweet treats while the promotion runs for six weeks, starting on Monday, September 26.
Since opening the desserts business, George has employed three more people to keep up with the increased demand.
The team have also brought in a bigger vegan offering, with four different plant-based sundaes and six plant-based milkshakes.
Hungry customers can order for collection or delivery from September 26 at goozie.co.uk.