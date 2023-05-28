Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance seeking new volunteers to provide ‘essential link’ and perform ‘vital roles’

Chloe New and her dad, Rolf Kitching

Volunteers provide invaluable support to the charity, filling important and rewarding roles. From giving talks to local groups about the charity’s work to distributing donation pots and attending fundraising events - or even bringing joy dressed as one of its mascots - there is something to suit everyone.

Richard Corbett, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance CEO, said: ‘Our volunteers play a vital role in helping to keep the air ambulance flying and saving lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘They provide an essential link to our local communities and are crucial part of the team.

‘There is no set amount of time to commit, and it is left completely up to each individual how often they choose to assist us. But they can be sure that their skills, talent and time will directly support each mission we attend.’

Chloe New started volunteering for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance shortly after her dad was airlifted to hospital when he was involved in a boat explosion in 2008.

Chloe said: ‘Volunteering has become a part of me and something I am so proud to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Some of my best experiences have been as a volunteer and being able to choose which events I attend, what works for me, my skills and my lifestyle is what I love.

‘Not only can I raise awareness and funds for a charity so close to my heart, but I get to have fun whilst doing it.’

Each volunteer is given a full induction as well as having access to the charity’s training programme. Uniform is provided and all travel expenses reimbursed.

Every day, specialist doctors, paramedics and pilots from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance bring the hospital emergency department to the patient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team attend an average of five missions per day, ranging from cardiac related incidents to road traffic collisions.

Each mission costs £3,320 on average and the charity relies on the kindness and generosity from its supporters to raise vital funds.