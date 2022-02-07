Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance is amongst many groups receiving sponsorship from Wightlink.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance Service is one of the many who will benefit from the Wightlink in the Community: Sponsorship, in 2022.

Keith Wilson, from the life-saving organisation, was thrilled by the cash backing and said: ‘Each mission we attend costs on average £2,882 – and it is only thanks to the generosity of the communities that we serve that we are able to keep the air ambulance flying and saving lives. Wightlink’s sponsorship will help enormously in our outreach and engagement work with the Isle of Wight community which is an essential part of raising vital funds for our charity.’

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance joins dozens of others who have had their sponsorship renewed this year in a support package worth more than £250,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield says: ‘We are committed to supporting a wide range of charities, sports and arts groups whose activities play an important role in enhancing the quality of life on the Isle of Wight, particularly for young people.

‘We are passionate about giving back to the communities in which we operate and hope our support today is leaving a legacy for future generations.’