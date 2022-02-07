Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance set for huge boost thanks to Wightlink sponsorship
HAMPSHIRE’S air ambulance service is set to be boosted thanks to a sponsorship scheme by a ferry firm.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance Service is one of the many who will benefit from the Wightlink in the Community: Sponsorship, in 2022.
Keith Wilson, from the life-saving organisation, was thrilled by the cash backing and said: ‘Each mission we attend costs on average £2,882 – and it is only thanks to the generosity of the communities that we serve that we are able to keep the air ambulance flying and saving lives. Wightlink’s sponsorship will help enormously in our outreach and engagement work with the Isle of Wight community which is an essential part of raising vital funds for our charity.’
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance joins dozens of others who have had their sponsorship renewed this year in a support package worth more than £250,000.
Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield says: ‘We are committed to supporting a wide range of charities, sports and arts groups whose activities play an important role in enhancing the quality of life on the Isle of Wight, particularly for young people.
‘We are passionate about giving back to the communities in which we operate and hope our support today is leaving a legacy for future generations.’
Other charities to be supported via Wightlink’s scheme include Ability Dogs 4 Young People, Aspire Ryde, WightAID, Naomi House and Jack’s Place, RSPB and LBT Global. Alongside formal sponsorship arrangements, many other good causes will receive ad-hoc travel support throughout the year.