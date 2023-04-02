News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service celebrate their volunteers

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) hosted their first volunteer recognition evening at their Eastleigh HQ.

By Simon Carter
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 15:07 BST- 2 min read
Deputy Lieutenant for Hampshire, Tom Floyd, presents Assistant Chief Fire Officer Stewart Adamson with an ‘Investing in Volunteers’ plaque
Deputy Lieutenant for Hampshire, Tom Floyd, presents Assistant Chief Fire Officer Stewart Adamson with an ‘Investing in Volunteers’ plaque
Deputy Lieutenant for Hampshire, Tom Floyd, presents Assistant Chief Fire Officer Stewart Adamson with an ‘Investing in Volunteers’ plaque

The event was held to celebrate the 102 volunteers that currently support HIWFRS as well as to mark the service’s new ‘Investing in Volunteers’ accreditation.

Volunteers and their families joined colleagues, local dignitaries and senior officers to celebrate the impact volunteers have on the service and to share some of their first-hand experiences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Graham Urwin, who has been volunteering with HIWFRS for four years, said: ‘I’ve always been treated like a member of the service which means a great deal to me.

‘I enjoy the camaraderie with other volunteers and colleagues, and I appreciate being valued and included.

Most Popular

‘It’s been extremely rewarding to participate in a wide array of activities which gives me personal satisfaction through helping to make a difference in our communities.’

The HIWFRS Volunteer Programme began in 2010 and the 102 volunteers include members of the community, current operational firefighters, retired and ex-firefighters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They help to run the Fire Cadet units, promote fire safety at community events, deliver home fire safety visits, support the Prince’s Trust programme, run New Forest wildfire prevention patrols, act as casualties during training exercises, among many other tasks.

In the past financial year, HWFRS volunteers have contributed over 7,000 hours of their time.

Volunteer Programme Manager Lee Joss said: ‘It’s been an honour and a privilege to be involved in the programme. I’ve met some truly amazing people and I’m very proud of all our volunteers.’

During the ceremony, Deputy Lieutenant for Hampshire, Tom Floyd, presented all the volunteers with recognition badges to mark their length of service of 2, 5, 10, 15, 20 or 25 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He also presented Assistant Chief Fire Officer Stewart Adamson with an ‘Investing in Volunteers’ plaque which he collected on behalf of the service.