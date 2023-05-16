Hampshire Chamber of Commerce and the Institute of Directors hold Portsmouth event to promote Solent Freeport

They are inviting business leaders to the Village Hotel in Portsmouth to discuss the potential operational benefits created by the new development.

The aim is to help firms understand and build business opportunities.

Both the Chamber and IoD are keen to emphasise that when the Freeport opened for business in January 2023, it unlocked potentially billions of pounds’ worth of investment opportunities and thousands of new jobs for Hampshire and the surrounding region.

BUSINESS CONFIDENCE. Ross McNally, Hampshire Chamber’s Executive Chair and Chief Executive, says the Solent Freeport offers a major opportunity for communities and businesses across the region.

Ross McNally, executive chair and chief executive of Hampshire Chamber, said: ‘Hampshire is a county with a diverse, innovative, and creative enterprise community. The Freeport is a chance to both showcase this to the world and create confidence through secure, continued investment that business needs to thrive and grow. The Freeport is a major opportunity for the UK as it seeks to strengthen its global position and develop new trading relationships. Ensuring employers, employees and our communities across the Solent are aware of what this could mean for them is at the heart of the Chamber’s ambition for the Freeport development.’

IoD Hampshire ambassador Peter Curnow-Ford said: ‘The location of the Freeport adds significantly to the success of the Solent as the UK’s most important gateway to European and global markets. Through benefits ranging from tax concessions, infrastructure incentives, a customs-free zone and government support, all will contribute to boosting area redevelopment and promote innovation. As a result, we will be seeing many new opportunities to grow businesses across the region.’

The event will feature insight from leading professional services firm Evelyn Partners as well as the expertise of the Solent Freeport chairman, Brian Johnson.

Alongside panellists from Hampshire County Council, Portico Shipping and Eastleigh College, speakers will share what the Freeport means for business practically, how to access the support it provides and how to engage with HMRC advice including funding.

They will also reflect on what can be done to enhance skills development to build the workforce needed.

The event takes place at The Village Hotel, Portsmouth, from 10am to 1.30pm on Wednesday, May 24.

