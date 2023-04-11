Hampshire Fare announces new corporate partnership with county law firm

Commercial manager for Hampshire Fare Tracy Nash said: ‘It is of immense importance to Hampshire Fare to partner with a law firm who can provide commercial and personal advice to our members. Clarke and Son fits really well with Hampshire Fare. The head office is based in Basingstoke, so although they work with London and national businesses, they can provide a specific focus on the area that Hampshire Fare covers.

‘In addition, Clarke and Son have a really strong level of experience and expertise within the food and drink industry and hospitality sector. Since the Local Produce Trade Show in February, where we introduced Clarke and Son to some of our members, there have already been follow up meetings with a couple of our members and feedback has been very positive. We have been told that Clarke and Son are a great team who know their stuff!’

Corporate commercial director at Clarke and Son Will Anderson said: ‘We work with a lot of businesses in the drinks and hospitality sectors, including bars and pub groups, breweries and distilleries, locally, in London, and nationally. Our work can involve advising individuals taking on a tenancy to helping people who are looking to expand by buying another business or finding an investor.

Tracy Nash, Hampshire Fare, with Will Anderson, Clarke & Son. Picture by The Electric Eye Photography

‘I really enjoy working with the food and drink industry – I have met the most interesting people and I have worked with many exciting and creative businesses. For such a large industry it is also surprisingly small – everyone knows everyone else. In many industries, people are in competition and there is a general mistrust of other operators, however the food and drink sector is much more collaborative. It is an industry that is, by its very nature, constructed around socialising. I have been to a lot of meetings and events where people want to talk and the focus is on what people can do to help each other.’

Hampshire Fare runs the regular farmers’ markets in Emsworth and Southsea – the next ones are on April 15 and 16 respectively.

