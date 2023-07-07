Tracy Nash took the helm when it was moving from being supported by Hampshire County Council to becoming a self-funding Community interest Company (CIC).

Hampshire Fare was established in 1991 with an evolving role to champion local food, drink and craft and now has nearly 400 members.

She successfully steered the body through this time, bringing on board partners to support Hampshire Fare’s work and increasing membership, helping to make it what it is today: a vibrant, proactive food and drink community.

Tracy Nash of Hampshire Fare promoting the 'Stay loyal, stay local' campaign in 2020. Picture by The Electric Eye Photography

Passionate about expanding Hampshire Fare’s remit – not only encouraging businesses and the public to source local, but providing guidance to start-ups, developing event and networking opportunities, and mentoring and inspiring the younger generation by taking producers into primary schools and secondary schools onto farms.

Tracy said: ‘I can remember when I first learned that this role was available. It was what I wanted to do so much. I felt it was my job from the off!’

Colleagues past and present describe Tracy as having contagious levels of energy, a passion for educating people about keeping things local, and a skill for connecting people. Every year she also succeeds in delivering fresh ideas to enliven and expand Hampshire Fare’s approach.

Vice-chairman of Hampshire Fare and MD of the Ideal Collection Oliver Weeks, added: ‘or the past 10 years Tracy’s energy, passion and drive for the region and its food and drink producers and independent businesses has made Hampshire Fare the success it is today. Having decided to move on, she leaves Hampshire Fare stronger than ever with record membership thanks to her determination to grow this community interest company. It would not have stood the test of time without her efforts. I know many of Hampshire Fare’s members will be sorry to see Tracy go.

‘Tracy’s departure leaves us with big shoes to fill. This is an exciting and rewarding role requiring a unique skill set, however Tracy’s replacement has great foundations on which to build.’