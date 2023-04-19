Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an assault in Basingstoke where a man who was walking his dog was assaulted.

On April 16, the police received a report of an assault that had taken place in the Holy Ghost Cemetery, Chapel Hill on April 9.

It was reported that at around 8pm April 9, a man in his 30’s was walking his dog through the cemetery when he was approached from behind by two men unknown to him.

Police are appealing for information.

The men punched the man to the back of the head and kicked him multiple times, causing him to fall to his knees.

The victim suffered serious injuries and bruising to his body.

The two men are described as being white, aged between 18-20-years-old, around 6ft tall and both of skinny build.

They were wearing dark coloured tracksuit trousers, dark coloured hooded tops, baseball style caps and both spoke with London accents.

Officers are investigating the incident and as part of their enquiries they would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened.

Were you in the area? Did you witness the incident? Perhaps you heard shouting? Maybe you saw two men matching the descriptions above?

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting reference 44230148282.