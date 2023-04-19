News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
31 minutes ago Ofcom BGT complaints surge after man sets himself on fire
1 hour ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
1 hour ago Civil Service to vote on strike action over pay
2 hours ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100
4 hours ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform

Hampshire man punched in the back of the head and kicked to the ground in Basingstoke assault

A man has sustained ‘serious injuries and bruising to his body’ after being attacked whilst walking his dog.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 19th Apr 2023, 18:06 BST- 1 min read

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an assault in Basingstoke where a man who was walking his dog was assaulted.

On April 16, the police received a report of an assault that had taken place in the Holy Ghost Cemetery, Chapel Hill on April 9.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was reported that at around 8pm April 9, a man in his 30’s was walking his dog through the cemetery when he was approached from behind by two men unknown to him.

Police are appealing for information.Police are appealing for information.
Police are appealing for information.
Most Popular

The men punched the man to the back of the head and kicked him multiple times, causing him to fall to his knees.

The victim suffered serious injuries and bruising to his body.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The two men are described as being white, aged between 18-20-years-old, around 6ft tall and both of skinny build.

They were wearing dark coloured tracksuit trousers, dark coloured hooded tops, baseball style caps and both spoke with London accents.

Officers are investigating the incident and as part of their enquiries they would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened.

Were you in the area? Did you witness the incident? Perhaps you heard shouting? Maybe you saw two men matching the descriptions above?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting reference 44230148282.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or click here for their website.

Related topics:PoliceHampshireLondon