News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Hampshire PR agency shortlisted for two industry leading awards

A Hampshire PR agency has been named a finalist in two categories in an industry leading awards.
By Simon Carter
Published 24th Jul 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
The Briscoe PR team with MD Kevin BriscoeThe Briscoe PR team with MD Kevin Briscoe
The Briscoe PR team with MD Kevin Briscoe

Briscoe PR, based in Fareham, has been shortlisted for ‘Best Long-term Client Care’ and ‘Best Event’ in CIPR’s annual PRide awards.

The company been recognised for its outstanding long-term services for Healthy Pet Store, and supporting Westlands Farm Shop with its hugely successful spring lambing event which attracted over 4,000 visitors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Briscoe PR Managing Director Kevin Briscoe said being shortlisted for two prestigious awards is a testament to the team’s dedication to clients across the south of England.

Kevin commented: “We are delighted to be nominated for CIPR's PRide awards again. We love working with a diverse range of clients and helping their businesses flourish with our PR support.

Most Popular

“We are grateful that our commitment to the PR industry has been recognised, and are immensely proud of the results we've achieved for clients over the last 12 years.

The winners of the CIPR awards will be announced in October during its annual awards celebration ceremony.

Related topics:HampshireFareham