Hampshire PR agency shortlisted for two industry leading awards
Briscoe PR, based in Fareham, has been shortlisted for ‘Best Long-term Client Care’ and ‘Best Event’ in CIPR’s annual PRide awards.
The company been recognised for its outstanding long-term services for Healthy Pet Store, and supporting Westlands Farm Shop with its hugely successful spring lambing event which attracted over 4,000 visitors.
Briscoe PR Managing Director Kevin Briscoe said being shortlisted for two prestigious awards is a testament to the team’s dedication to clients across the south of England.
Kevin commented: “We are delighted to be nominated for CIPR's PRide awards again. We love working with a diverse range of clients and helping their businesses flourish with our PR support.
“We are grateful that our commitment to the PR industry has been recognised, and are immensely proud of the results we've achieved for clients over the last 12 years.
The winners of the CIPR awards will be announced in October during its annual awards celebration ceremony.