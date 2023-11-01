A ground-breaking skincare tool which can be used at home has been launched by a Havant company.

CELF is the world’s first beauty tech tool that utilises micro-vibrations to renew and regenerate collagen. Founded by two medical aesthetic industry veterans, Joern Kluge and Charles Weatherstone – who is from Havant himself – CELF is designed to be a tool which goes beyond traditional at-home skincare products.

Their aim was to proven, accessible and sustainable at-home tool which makes a difference to the skin's appearance and overall health.

Charles Weatherstone, of Havant, inventor of the skincare tool CELF.

Charles said: “After several years of development and testing, we're thrilled to bring CELF to the market. We created CELF to seamlessly bridge the gap between creams and needles, harnessing the power of micro-vibrations to gently activate our skin's natural repair process without breaking the surface.

“This makes it perfect for everyday at-home use, while utilising an existing energy source in your bathroom cabinet ensures affordability and sustainability.” CELF contains patented technology that delivers low-frequency (145 Hz) micro-vibrations from the Oral-B® iO™ electric toothbrush.

The product was inspired by wound care principles in the medical world. It stimulates collagen production by mobilising fibroblasts while gently exfoliating dead surface cells to optimise skin health and radiance.

Following intensive testing, CELF has been clinically proven to prevent and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles – while also increasing dermal density, enhancing firmness and countering skin laxity. The product is designed to be used two minutes before going to bed alongside the Glide Serum which maximises the regenerative effects.

The brand has been praised by dermatologists across the world. Todd Schlesinger MD, a renowned dermatologist in the United States, described it as a game-changer.

He said: “CELF presents a remarkable opportunity for individuals to take control of their skincare journey. The fusion of low-frequency micro vibrations and gentle surface exfoliation has been shown to have remarkable benefits in reversing the visible signs of ageing over time. I anticipate CELF will be a game changer in the skincare industry."