Havant Borough Council appoints consultant to work on ‘masterplan’ for Waterlooville town centre

Waterlooville town centre

The contractor, Feria Urbanism, will produce a masterplan that will act as a guide for future regeneration and will be used to attract investors, apply for government funding and improve the town centre precinct and surrounding areas.

The masterplan aims to provide a vision and a plan that will identify key areas of growth, future development and improving the local economy within a natural environment, as well as being an important document for planning purposes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chosen from a large number of submissions, Havant Borough Council selected the supplier that demonstrated technical expertise with a strong emphasis on engaging with communities to ensure Waterlooville’s heritage is captured in its future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Feria Urbanism have previously been commissioned by many local authorities to look at the design of their centres, including Reading, Winchester, Totton and Ryde and Newport on the Isle of Wight.

As part of the masterplan, Feria Urbanism will engage with those who live, work, do business and visit the area, to advise on an overarching plan, which will capitalise on the town centre’s unique character whilst identifying opportunities for future growth.

The plan will also reflect active travel habits, public transport, and access to the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Alex Rennie, Leader of Havant Borough Council, said: “We are extremely pleased to announce this important step for the future of Waterlooville town centre.

"The masterplan will establish a shared understanding of the most important strengths of the area, along with the opportunities.

“Together we will be working with those who use the town centre to shape the masterplan. The development of opportunities is not an overnight job and will take a significant investment in time, expertise, patience and money – but we are taking the important first steps."

Richard Eastham, from Feria Urbanism, added: “We are delighted to be appointed for this exciting commission in Waterlooville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We look forward to working with local people as we explore the richness of the town’s heritage.

"We want to combine local experiences with our knowledge of high street regeneration to build a town centre fit for future generations.”

Havant Borough Council is dedicated to ensuring local voices are heard throughout the process of the masterplan and will soon be providing more information on how people can get involved.

The aim is to deliver a comprehensive masterplan document by next March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Feria website explains where their name comes from. “We chose the name Feria because it reminds us about all the things that makes us tick.

"Feria is the Latin word for “free day” and in ancient times was a day on which the people, especially the slaves, were not obliged to work, and on which there were no court sessions. Gradually, these days became used for markets, social gatherings, and celebrations.