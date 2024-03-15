Havant MP Alan Mak praises local attractions and small businesses for English Tourism Week
In English Tourism Week he said the stretch of coastline including Hayling and Emsworth continued to be a popular destination for days out and holidays.
Visitor spend is worth over £180m a year to the local economy and tourism supports more than 4,500 jobs.
Hayling Island is the birthplace of windsurfing and is still a watersports Mecca, while Emsworth is renowned for its fine food. The area also boasts Blue Flag beaches and scenic coastal and countryside walks. Meanwhile Havant has attractions such as Staunton Country Park and the Spring Arts & Heritage Centre.
Havant MP Mr Mak marked English Tourism Week by visiting Hayling Island and having lunch at Mike's Kitchen on Mengham Road.
The cafe/restaurant, formerly known as Chives, is run by husband-and-wife Mike and Tonya Berry who live on the Island. They have also recently opened a bakehouse where they produce fresh cakes and pastries.
Chef Mike, who has worked in London hotels and on board the QE2, ran The Olive Leaf pub and restaurant on Hayling seafront before opening Mike's Kitchen.
He said: "We're always thinking 'what can we do differently?' Last year we did a lot of paella and this year we might put a barbecue out the front and cook steaks.
"We have a lot of regular customers and if we don't see some of the elderly ones for a few days, we'll check up on them. We're small enough to cope, but big enough to care. That's our ethos."
Mr Mak said: "Mike's Kitchen is a great example of the many small businesses in our area who make it such a fantastic place to visit."
"I will always champion our part of the world as a great destination. As we celebrate English Tourism Week I salute everyone working in the tourism sector locally and encourage people to get out and about and make the most of everything we have in our area."
Nationally £88.93bn was spent on tourism in 2022, £10bn of which was in the South East.
It is a major employer of young people, as well as an incubator for entrepreneurs and innovation.
English Tourism Week is a national initiative designed to raise the profile and showcase the benefits of the tourism industry to local communities and the economy.
This year’s theme is ‘Supporting tourism – the heart of our communities’, recognising the local visitor economy’s significant economic, cultural and social impact across every region, adding to the vibrancy of local communities.