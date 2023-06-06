Johanna’s new prom portrait shoots will be taking place over the summer at her photography studio on South Street, Havant and help raise money for a mental health charity.

The shoots are exclusively for those leaving school this summer and are intended to celebrate and empower them, and mark their transition into adulthood.

Johanna’s eldest daughter, Erin, is currently sitting her GCSEs.

A prom photo taken by Johanna Elizabeth

Johanna said: ‘Prom is a significant milestone in the lives of our daughters, and I believe it’s an occasion that deserves to be professionally captured in photographs. I’m certainly going to be capturing Erin looking fabulous in her prom dresses and want to be able to offer the same to other local young ladies so that they can have lasting memories of how incredible they feel at this exciting turning point in their lives.

‘Prom has been pretty much all Erin and her friends have talked about over the last few months! It’s going to be a fun way to celebrate after a highly emotional and stressful exam season and they deserve to enjoy themselves. They’ve planned everything down to a T, as do so many others, yet most parents seem to not recognise the importance of professional portraits that would capture the moment beautifully, until it’s too late.

‘Hundreds of pounds are spent on prom yet they just take a quick snapshot in the back garden, and don’t prioritise capturing the moment in a way that seems fitting to the occasion and to match the overall expense of the night! To me, it’s a hugely missed opportunity to create something special and a lasting memory for our young women.’

Shoots are £99 and 100 per cent of the fee will be donated to the charity, Young Minds. To book a shoot go to johannaelizabeth.com/prom.