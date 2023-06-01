Kabuya Kanyinda, an Engineering Technician at Havant South Downs College

Due to planned refurbishment work for the engineering area at HSDC, this equipment - including power supplies, oscilloscopes and signal generators - is no longer needed by students.

Instead, these items are being sent to colleges and universities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, replacing their outdated equipment.

Kabuya Kanyinda, an Engineering Technician at HSDC, previously taught part-time in Africa.

He said: ‘The resources we are donating will help colleges to improve their education and enable students to adapt to new technology.

‘Technology is always progressing, therefore this equipment will allow them to discover areas they have not had access to previously.

‘The students are really excited to be sent the delivery and they are also very grateful and deserving.’

Assistant Principal Ashley Grute added: ‘As a leading provider of both T Levels and Higher Nationals in Engineering, we have been fortunate to access funding to update some of our specialist equipment.

‘To be able to donate some of the equipment we are replacing to schools and colleges in DR Congo is extremely valuable to the college.

‘We hope this helps students in the region to develop skills and advance in engineering.