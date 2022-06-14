Caprinos Pizza has proved a hit in the town after throwing open its doors to customers in April.

The eatery, which yesterday marked its two-month anniversary since being opened by Havant’s mayor Councillor Rosy Raines, has seen a surge in business.

And Sadaf Malik, co-owner of the franchise – which has around 54 restaurants around the country – said the pizza joint’s popularity is down to the vegan and halal pizza offering.

Pictured: Staff of Caprinos Pizza outside their new shop. Picture: Habibur Rahman

She said: ‘These days, so many people have such diverse dietary requirements and it’s important that they feel that they can still enjoy takeaways and all of their favourite foods without compromising, which is why it’s so important to us to be offering these vegan, vegetarian and halal foods, and is one of the reasons I believe people have been eating with us since we’ve opened.’

Caprinos is located in the former Six Bells Pub in North Street and although there is competition in the area, Sadaf and general manager Ismail Asmal believe they have something that helps them stand out from the crowd.

Ismail said: ‘Although we’re a franchise, it is very much a family-run business. My wife, Haleema is the operational manager and keeps things moving within the business and Sadaf and her husband Tamour are both franchise owners.’

The team is keen to get involved with more events around the town, to offer more residents and visitors a slice of the action.

Ismail said: ‘We believe that being involved in the community is important to us so we’re keen to get involved in more community and charity events throughout Havant and beyond to show our support and give back to the area, which has accepted us with open arms.’

The new venue offers a vast range of pizzas, from margarita to Mexican hot, healthy salads, as well as side dishes such as chicken wings, stuffed mushrooms and potato wedges.