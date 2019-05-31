Hayling Island care home Gorseway Manor reopens after 'exciting' £1.3m refurb

A CARE home has reopened after undergoing an ‘exciting' £1.3million refurbishment.

A revitalised ballroom, rejuvenated ensuite bedrooms and a host of modernised communal lounges will all be enjoyed by residents at Gorseway Manor as it makes a swoop to become the ‘care home of choice’ on Hayling Island.

After a 1.3 million investment, the Gorseway Manor Care Home on Hayling Island has re-opened. Picture: Sarah Standing (230519-9983)

Work on the facelift began after the Sea Front site was aquired by Dover-based care provider Agincare late last year.

Its bosses are now looking to take on new staff and welcome a fresh cohort of residents.

Agincare CEO, Raina Summerson, said: ‘Gorseway Manor was a key acquisition for Agincare due to its excellent position, the opportunity to provide a range of service from the site and our confidence that we could bring it back to being the care home of choice on the Island.

‘Now after an intensive refurbishment, it’s been brought up to the high standards expected of all Agincare care and nursing homes.

‘Gorseway Manor offers a great quality of life and healthy retirement living, with the reassurance that professional care is always available should you need it.’

The upgrade will not only benefit Gorseway Manor, but Gorseway Lodge Nursing Home and nearby apartments too – facilities it neighbours to form a so-called ‘care village’.

Bob Nelson, registered manager of both, said: ‘We’ve done a lot of work inside and out of the care home and our beautiful four-acre accessible site is looking great.’

He added: ‘While we can show potential residents round at any time, we’re also going to be opening up Gorseway Manor to the local community on 28 June for National Care Home Open Day.

‘It’ll be a chance for local people to see what we’ve done with the place, meet our staff and residents, and get a taste of what it’s like to live here.’

Gorseway Manor has 31 en-suite bedrooms and five luxury suites with lounge areas, bedrooms and bathrooms.

It also has a television room and a sun lounge, which can be enjoyed by residents across the care village.

To learn more about Gorseway Manor or Gorseway Lodge, or to arrange a visit, call (023) 9246 6411 or email gorsewaymgr@agincare.com