Help to Grow course can boost area’s small businesses – Portsmouth’s Lady Mayoress Marie Costa

Lady Mayoress Marie Costa speaking at the How to Grow: Management event at Portsmouth Guildhall

She was addressing CEOs and managers from some of the Portsmouth region’s most ambitious small and medium-sized enterprises at an event organised by the Small Business Charter.

Business leaders gathered at Portsmouth Guildhall to hear advice from leading experts, including resilience and leadership specialist Ronan Harrington, and share ideas on how to tackle some of today’s most pressing business challenges.

Tackling burnout was the core focus of the event, in recognition of the significant mental strain founders and employees alike are feeling when it comes to running a small business successfully.

Sessions included topics such as reducing turnover and keeping staff motivated, to boosting productivity and being able to risk-take in a turbulent market.

Those in attendance all represented different sectors but shared one thing in common: they were all graduates or current participants of the Help to Grow: Management course – a 12-week course designed to help business leaders and their senior managers to increase resilience, innovation and growth.

The Lady Mayoress said: ‘It is essential, particularly for those leading small businesses, to know how to cope with the stresses of running an organisation and when, and where, to seek help.

‘This can be financial and personal help, or even having relationships that enable entrepreneurs to develop.

‘Being a business owner can be difficult, and it can be hard to find the time to seek out support. That’s why programmes that connect people and help them to build confidence in their leadership, and a network of peers, such as Help to Grow: Management, are vital.’

Hugh Mason, Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, added: ‘Portsmouth is a remarkable place to set up a business and so many small businesses across a real range of sectors have been founded here, but we must remember that many business leaders do need support on their growth journey.

‘The networking and guidance that comes with initiatives such as Help to Grow are essential and can provide real assistance to those running businesses.’

Martin Price, co-founder of Secure Screening Services in Chichester and a current Help to Grow course attendee, said: ‘Help to Grow: Management has been helpful in steering us in the right direction for various business challenges and the continued support provided by the alumni network is proving incredibly valuable.’

Felicity Whitmore-Jones, General Manager of O’Neill Wetsuits, commented: ‘It’s been great to take some time away from the business to connect with other leaders at this Help to Grow: Management alumni event.

‘Discussing your company with others, and hearing about their challenges and approach, gives you a new perspective on the business.’

Delivered by Small Business Charter accredited business schools, including Portsmouth Business School, the 90% government funded Help to Grow course is designed to fit around existing work and personal commitments.

It provides business leaders with more than 50 hours of online and in person training, including 10 hours of one-to-one mentoring.

Individuals completing the course automatically join the alumni network, where they have access to content and partner offers, support of a UK-wide peer network and entry to exclusive events.