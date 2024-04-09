Hendy Group brings Alpine cars Hampshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hendy Group is set to officially launch its newest dealership in Hampshire this month with the opening of Alpine Southampton in Eastleigh.

While the international Formula One racers, including the BWT Alpine F1 team, head to China, Hendy Alpine Southampton will be hosting its own taste of grand prix racing with the chance for guests to race the Alpine F1 on the very latest F1 simulators.

Due to be held on Saturday April 20th and Sunday April 21st visitors will have the chance to see the current Alpine range at the dealership on Villeneuve St. Georges Way together with a rare vintage Alpine GTA V6 Le Mans, one of just 325 cars ever built.

Hendy Performance ambassador Tiff Needell will also be on hand to talk to customers on the Sunday about his Alpine driving experience and there will be the opportunity for one adult to win a Thruxton Experience together with two radio-controlled cars for youngsters to win.

Hendy Group chief executive Paul Hendy said the opening of Alpine Southampton marks a significant milestone for the group and the opportunity to offer customers some of the most exciting new cars available.

“Alpine is a new name for us which perfectly complements our existing brands in Hampshire,” said Paul. “Alpine’s business is all about being at the cutting edge of innovation, which is something we really identify with, whether that is out on the F1 track or the creation of road cars.”

The opening of Alpine Southampton coincides with a period of growth for Alpine with plans for a 100% electric range by the end of 2026 and net-zero carbon production in 2040.