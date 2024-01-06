Here are 12 of the best restaurants in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas, according to Tripadvisor
The city is packed full of amazing places to grab a bite to eat and these are the ones that Tripadvisorhas rated as the best.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Jan 2024, 16:37 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2024, 16:38 GMT
If you are looking for a place to get a light lunch or if you’re looking for something a bit more fancy to celebrate a special occasion, there is plenty on offer to choose from.
From Padthai to Marmion House, there is something for everyone and Tripadvisor has rated these restaurants five stars.
Here are 12 restaurants that have good Tripadvisor ratings:
