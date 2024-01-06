News you can trust since 1877
Here are 12 of the best restaurants in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas, according to Tripadvisor

The city is packed full of amazing places to grab a bite to eat and these are the ones that Tripadvisorhas rated as the best.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Jan 2024, 16:37 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2024, 16:38 GMT

If you are looking for a place to get a light lunch or if you’re looking for something a bit more fancy to celebrate a special occasion, there is plenty on offer to choose from.

From Padthai to Marmion House, there is something for everyone and Tripadvisor has rated these restaurants five stars.

Here are 12 restaurants that have good Tripadvisor ratings:

Photo: Google

Truffles Bistro, Fareham, is a French restaurant that dishes up authentic modern French cuisine. Pan roasted fillet of beef, Ox cheek mac and cheese, savoy cabbage, caramelised onions, red wine sauce is just one of the delicacies served here.

2. Truffles Bistro, Fareham

Truffles Bistro, Fareham, is a French restaurant that dishes up authentic modern French cuisine. Pan roasted fillet of beef, Ox cheek mac and cheese, savoy cabbage, caramelised onions, red wine sauce is just one of the delicacies served here. Photo: Google

The Rocka Restaurant, Osborne Road, Southsea, is a modern venue that is known for its delicious burgers.

3. The Rocka Restaurant, Southsea

The Rocka Restaurant, Osborne Road, Southsea, is a modern venue that is known for its delicious burgers. Photo: Dish Detective

Maya is a beautiful Latin American venue that dishes up small plates and delicious cocktails.

4. Maya, Portsmouth

Maya is a beautiful Latin American venue that dishes up small plates and delicious cocktails. Photo: Google

