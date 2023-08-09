News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Here is how to get a free cocktail at Slug and Lettuce tomorrow

Slug & Lettuce are dishing out 125 vouchers for a free cocktail tomorrow to celebrate the revamp of new menus.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Aug 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read

Slug & Lettuce has revealed a menu glow-up and to celebrate, 10,000 free cocktails are being given away tomorrow.

Indulge in a free Scarlet Starlet, Smirnoff vodka, strawberry liqueur, lemon juice and grapefruit soda, by bagging a voucher which will be given out tomorrow outside each venue at 12noon.

Kate Wilton, operations director at Slug & Lettuce said: “Our fabulous bar squad will be ready to dish out 125 vouchers for a free Scarlet Starlet outside each of our 80 venues at midday on Thursday 10th August, so make your excuses and take an early lunch. This is our way of celebrating our new menus, which have been revamped based on current trends and feedback from our loyal guests. Our brunch is the best on the high street and our signature serve cocktails are the stars of the show.”

Click the link for more.