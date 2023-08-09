Here is how to get a free cocktail at Slug and Lettuce tomorrow
Slug & Lettuce has revealed a menu glow-up and to celebrate, 10,000 free cocktails are being given away tomorrow.
Indulge in a free Scarlet Starlet, Smirnoff vodka, strawberry liqueur, lemon juice and grapefruit soda, by bagging a voucher which will be given out tomorrow outside each venue at 12noon.
Kate Wilton, operations director at Slug & Lettuce said: “Our fabulous bar squad will be ready to dish out 125 vouchers for a free Scarlet Starlet outside each of our 80 venues at midday on Thursday 10th August, so make your excuses and take an early lunch. This is our way of celebrating our new menus, which have been revamped based on current trends and feedback from our loyal guests. Our brunch is the best on the high street and our signature serve cocktails are the stars of the show.”