Here is when Sky says Portsmouth will face another internet blackout 

Have your say

ANOTHER night of disruption is on the cards for internet users in Portsmouth as Sky continues its effort to fix a broken fibre optic cable.

Thousands of people were left without the internet yesterday after a cable was damaged near the A27.

The outages affected residents from Hayling Island and Havant, to Portsmouth and Gosport.

And although engineers managed to resolve the problem for all by 2am today, Sky has warned their is another chance maintenance work will cause further disruptions.

The planned work should take place between midnight and 6am. Sky said it will is likely to cause ‘minimal disruption’ which could cause a loss of service for 30 minutes.

A spokeswoman said customers will be updated at https://servicestatus.sky.com/#/uk/issues