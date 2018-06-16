Here’s what’s being planned

Have your say

Thesea re some of the recent planning applications made across our area.

Nelson: Construction of dormer extension to rear and side roof slope at 3 Island View Terrace; Mr Dave Kerton.

St Thomas: Installation of replacement windows, rear external doors, and rainwater goods; re-rendering of front elevation; repairs to roof and chimney stack; and internal alterations including lining existing walls, and installation of replacement doors and kitchen floor at 5 Peacock Lane; Mr Patrick Holmes.

Cosham: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 131 Chatsworth Avenue; Mr P Boxal.

Southsea: Construction of balcony to side elevation at 89A Waverley Road; Mr Lee Jubber.

GOSPORT

Bridgemary South: Construction of timber gazebo at 132 Rowner Lane; Mr Gary McKeown.

Elson: Variation of conditions at land to the rear of 111 Elson Road; Mr Stephen Walker.

Elson: Variation to conditions at land to the rear of 107 Elson Road; Mr Luke Walker.

HAVANT

Emsworth: Demolish existing garage and construction of two-storey side extension at 41 Ward Crescent; Mr & Mrs Pring.

St Faiths: Demolish existing conservatory and construction of single-storey rear extension at 15 Manor Close; Mr & Mrs Carre.

Hayling West: Proposed one two-bedroom bungalow with integral garage at 21 Fishery Lane; Mr M Silvestor.

FAREHAM

Portchester East: Development of summerhouse at 20 Windmill Grove; Mr Billy Clark.

Sarisbury: Single-storey rear and side extension with partially raised patio area at Burr Cottage; Mr Paul Dowman-Tucker.

Stubbington: Single-storey side and rear extension at 12 Francis Place; Mrs Vanessa Buckley.

Warsash: Demolition of existing sun lounge and construction of proposed single-storey rear extension; Mr Roger Baker.

Titchfield Common: Single-storey rear extension at 18 Lichfield Road; Mr S East.