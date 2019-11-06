Here's when B&M and Smyths Toys Superstore will open at Ocean Retail Park in Portsmouth

Have your say

Two major brands are set to open up stores at a shopping centre in Portsmouth this week.

B&M and Smyths Toys Superstore will follow Lidl in moving into sites in Ocean Retail Park, in Burrfields Road, in the coming days.

The first of the two brands to open its new store will be B&M.

For shoppers looking for bargains, the discount retailer will be opening its doors on Thursday, November 7.

The new store will have its own garden centre and DIY department to go along with the usual range of branded goods including health and beauty products, furniture, children’s toys and pet accessories that customers expect from B&M.

A spokesperson for the retailer said: ‘We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers in November.’

B&M opens on the former Homebase site and will create more than 65 jobs.

Smyths Toys Superstore will arrive in time for Christmas with the shop due to open on Saturday, November 9.

The company confirmed the opening date after it appeared on Google.

Smyths is sharing the site of the former Homebase store with B&M.