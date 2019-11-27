Here's when the Coca-Cola Christmas truck is coming to Whiteley

The iconic Coca-Cola truck will be stopping off in Whiteley this week as part of its UK tour.

The truck will be at Whiteley Shopping Centre on Friday November 29 and Saturday November 30, allowing fans to get a photo of the festive vehicle and grab a can of refreshing Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola truck

The truck will be open each day from 12pm with the queue for entry closing at 7pm.

In the last couple of years the UK tour had stopped off in Southampton but this time around fans closer to Portsmouth will get a chance to get a glimpse of the truck.

Kris Robbens, marketing director at Coca-Cola Great Britain and Ireland, said: ‘Christmas is all about sharing special moments with friends and loved ones and we’re looking forward to spreading the festive cheer across Great Britain again this year with our iconic Coca- Cola Christmas Truck Tour.’

The UK tour started on November 15, and includes 19 stops nationwide before the truck makes its final stop in London on Saturday December 15.

For the first time this year Coca-Cola has partnered with national homelessness charity Crisis, with 10p being donated by the drinks brand for every can recycled by visitors on the tour.

Jon Sparkes, chief executive at Crisis, said: ‘Everyone in our society should have a safe and secure home. But right now, many people are denied this basic human need. None of us should be facing the prospect of a Christmas without a home.

‘We know that ending homelessness is absolutely possible. We’re delighted to be working with Coca-Cola throughout its iconic Christmas Truck Tour and receiving a donation that will help us to continue to be there for the people that need us, both at Christmas and all year round.’

Here is the full list of dates:

1. Friday November 15 and Saturday November 16: 32 Newcraighall Rd, Edinburgh EH15 3RD (Open 12-7pm)

2. Friday November 15 and Saturday November 16: 49 The Hayes, St David's Dewi Sant, Cardiff CF10 2ER (Open

11.30am-6.30pm)

3. Tuesday November 19: Asda, Creechbarrow Rd, Taunton TA1 2AN (Open 12-7pm)

4. Thursday November 21: Asda Boldon, North Rd, Newcastle upon Tyne, Boldon Colliery NE35 9AR

(Open 12-7pm)

5. Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd November: White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds, LS11 8LU (Open 12-

7pm)

6. Friday November 22 and Saturday November 23: Cribbs Causeway, Bristol, BS34 5DG (Open 12-7pm)

7. Wednesday November 27: Asda, Pudsey, Leeds, LS28 6AR (Open 12-7pm)

8. Friday November 29 and Saturday November 30: Whiteley Shopping Centre, Portsmouth, PO15 7PD (Open 12-

7pm)

9. Friday November 29 and Saturday November 30: Marshalls Yard, Gainsborough, DN21 2NA (Open 12-7pm)

10. Monday December 2: Asda Eastlands, Manchester, M11 4BD (Open 12-7pm)

11. Tuesday December 3: Asda, Leyton Mill, London, E10 5NH (Open 12-7pm)

12. Wednesday December 4: Asda, Watford, London, WD24 7RT (Open 12-7pm)

13. Friday December 6 and Saturday December 7: Intu Trafford Centre, Manchester, M17 8AA (Open 12-7pm)

14. Friday December 6 and Saturday December 7: Intu Merry Hill, Dudley, DY5 1QX (Open 12-7pm)

15. Tuesday December 10: Sainsbury’s Beckton, London, E6 6JF (Open 12-7pm)

16. Wednesday December 11: Sainsbury’s Essex, London, SS13 1SA (Open 12-7pm)

17. Friday December 13 and Saturday December 14: Events Square, Cheshire Oaks, Liverpool, CH65 9JJ (Open 12-

7pm)

18. Friday December 13 and Saturday December 14: Intu Lakeside, London, RM20 2ZP (Open 12-7pm)

19. Sunday December 15: 02 Arena, London, SE10 0DX (12-7pm)