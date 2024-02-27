High costs and access to capital stifle business growth in the South – BDO finds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BDO’s latest bi-monthly Economic Engine survey of 500 mid-sized businesses has revealed that cost pressures will remain a significant challenge for regional companies over the next six months, with two-thirds of businesses (66%) concerned about higher operational costs, including rent, energy bills and the cost of borrowing.

More than half of regional businesses (61%) admit that they will struggle to expand their business in the coming months, through entering new markets or increasing their physical footprint. More than two-fifths of regional businesses (43%) also state that sourcing new capital from private and public sources is a top concern.

Ahead of next month’s Spring Budget, businesses in Central South and the South East are calling on the Government to address ongoing issues around costs, skills and taxes.

Steve Le Bas.

The survey showed that nearly half of regional businesses (43%) would like to see better access to private capital and government grants, with two-fifths (40%) calling for more support to resolve ongoing staff and skills shortages, including reforming the Apprenticeship Levy and placing greater focus on helping working parents.

Steve Le Bas, regional managing partner at BDO in Central South, commented:“In what could be the last Budget before a general election, the Government has a real opportunity to place growth and the interest of businesses at the centre of its announcement.

“Time and again, regional businesses have called on the Government to act with greater purpose on key areas such as costs, access to capital, and skills. However, tax remains a real thorn in the side for regional businesses, they want to see more Government resources to help businesses in the mid-market, including within HMRC.

What’s more, businesses across the region want long-term reform to streamline or lower business taxation, such as overhauling business rates, or cutting corporation tax.”

Despite the calls for reform, businesses in the region do not anticipate a reduction in corporation tax in the near future, with more than half (56%) believing the overall tax burden on their business will remain the same between now and 2025/26, with a quarter (25%) anticipating that it will rise.

Mr Le Bas added:“Encouragingly, when you place the Budget and Government support aside, the appetite for growth from regional businesses remains strong. Our survey shows that the key to growth for many businesses over the next six months will include workforce improvements, business investment, and expanding internationally.