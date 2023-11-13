A high court enforcement notice has been placed on an Indian restaurant which recovered after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Baliffs Wilson & Roe have placed the order on Gulshan Indian Food in London Road, North End. A notice of enforcement is handed out to businesses which need to recover debt, and are given after a high court judgement.

The order gave the occupants until 5pm on November 20 to move their goods out of the building. Like many businesses, Gulshan Indian Food was rocked by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 – opening for two weeks in December before having to close again due to a lockdown.

Gulshan Indian Food in London Road, North End, on November 13, 2023.

They reopened again on February 18, 2021, and reported an uptick in customers. The business was previously known as Fuego’s Street Food until it was destroyed by a fire in August 2020 just five months after opening.