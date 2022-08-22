Hilsea's new pizza restaurant Stoked Kitchen will soon be open for takeaways

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stoked Kitchen, based at the Skill Centre in Limberline Spur, can only operate a delivery service as part of the agreement reached in March allowing it to take over the building.

The company runs a mobile-based business covering Hampshire and West Sussex.

A statement submitted with its new planning application says there is now demand for it to expand its operations to allow customers to collect food themselves.

A stock image of a Margherita Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'There has been a large amount of local inquiries, particularly from the local commercial and industrial premises, for the existing business to provide a takeaway service, predominantly by local walk ins,' it says.

The application proposes the formal change of use of the building under planning rules.

No major physical changes are planned for the building, other than converting an existing waiting area into a space for people to collect food.