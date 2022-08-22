Hilsea's new pizza restaurant Stoked Kitchen will soon be open for takeaways
A DELIVERY-only wood-fired pizza restaurant in Hilsea has applied for planning permission to allow it to start taking walk-in collections from its customers.
Stoked Kitchen, based at the Skill Centre in Limberline Spur, can only operate a delivery service as part of the agreement reached in March allowing it to take over the building.
The company runs a mobile-based business covering Hampshire and West Sussex.
A statement submitted with its new planning application says there is now demand for it to expand its operations to allow customers to collect food themselves.
Most Popular
-
1
From Saturday girl to owner: A hairdresser’s dream to own a hair salon has come true
-
2
Historic Hampshire pub Hunters Inn in Swanmore reopens for first time in three years - new owners pledge to make it heart of the community
-
3
Here are the rarest 50p coins in circulation and how valuable they are
-
4
Southsea Indian restaurant has been shortlisted for not one but two top awards
-
5
Historic Hampshire pub the Hunters Inn in Swanmore to reopen this week after three years
'There has been a large amount of local inquiries, particularly from the local commercial and industrial premises, for the existing business to provide a takeaway service, predominantly by local walk ins,' it says.
The application proposes the formal change of use of the building under planning rules.
No major physical changes are planned for the building, other than converting an existing waiting area into a space for people to collect food.