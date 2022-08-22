News you can trust since 1877
Hilsea's new pizza restaurant Stoked Kitchen will soon be open for takeaways

A DELIVERY-only wood-fired pizza restaurant in Hilsea has applied for planning permission to allow it to start taking walk-in collections from its customers.

By Joshua Wright
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 12:54 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 12:57 pm

Stoked Kitchen, based at the Skill Centre in Limberline Spur, can only operate a delivery service as part of the agreement reached in March allowing it to take over the building.

The company runs a mobile-based business covering Hampshire and West Sussex.

A statement submitted with its new planning application says there is now demand for it to expand its operations to allow customers to collect food themselves.

A stock image of a Margherita Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

'There has been a large amount of local inquiries, particularly from the local commercial and industrial premises, for the existing business to provide a takeaway service, predominantly by local walk ins,' it says.

The application proposes the formal change of use of the building under planning rules.

No major physical changes are planned for the building, other than converting an existing waiting area into a space for people to collect food.

The council has set a target date of September 28 for reaching a decision on the application.

