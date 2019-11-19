Home Bargains will shut ALL of its stores on Boxing Day - for this heartwarming reason

BOXING Day is traditionally one of the biggest shopping days of the year as retailers slash prices for their post-Christmas sales.

But for one chain of discount stores it will not be opening the doors at any of its stores across the country on December 26.

Home Bargains, which has shops in Cosham, Gosport, Fareham and Waterlooville, will be staying shut on Boxing Day this year to give its employees more time to spend with their families.

The retailer announced the news on social media, posting: ‘To all our staff: Thank you for all your hard work once again this year.

'All our stores will be closed on Boxing Day to ensure you are able to spend time with your friends and family.

Home Bargains will shut all its stores on Boxing Day. Picture: Keith Woodland (020219-25)

‘We hope you enjoy the Christmas holiday.

‘To our customers: All of our stores will be closed on Boxing Day to ensure all our hard working staff are able to enjoy the Christmas break.

‘Our stores will reopen on the 27th December. Thank you for your understanding and support.’

Do you think over retailers should follow in their footsteps? Let us know in the comments below.