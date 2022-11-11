'Home-coming' Portsmouth investment firm backs The News Business Excellence Awards

Having been schooled in Portsmouth and starting her finance career at Barclays Bank in Commercial Road at the age of 16, she has grown a successful career which culminated in becoming founder and CEO of Nexus IFA. Last year the business - which provides financial planning, mortgage and inheritance advice alongside a full investment service - relocated to The Camber in the former HQ for Sir Ben Ainslie’s America’s Cup team.

Now Kerry, who was named Personality of the Year’ at this year’s Money Marketing awards, is immersing herself and her company back into city life. As part of that commitment, Nexus is sponsoring the Large Business of the Year category in The News Business Excellence Awards 2023.

‘There's a real sense that Portsmouth, as a city, is flourishing and this is reflected in the quality of the businesses and professional people that are being attracted to the area,’ Kerry told The News.

Kerry Nelson, founder of Nexus IFA, which has come on board as a sponsor of The News Business Excellence Awards 2023, Picture: Nexus IFA

‘Everywhere you look, Portsmouth is firmly on the up and it's wonderful that The News' Business Excellence Awards in this, their 21st year, will be celebrating our fabulous local businesses and recognising the innovation, growth and expansion that is going on throughout the business community in Portsmouth.

‘We very much look forward to the awards evening in February 2023 and everyone at Nexus IFA are delighted to be both supporting and sponsoring the event.’The awards are a highlight of the south coast’s business calendar and, after a couple of years of pandemic disruption, are back in their traditional February date at The Guildhall in Portsmouth.