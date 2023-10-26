Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ambition is for the city's five Family Hubs to become a 'one-stop shop' for local families, offering everything they need under one roof.

Home Start Portsmouth has been awarded a contract from Portsmouth City Council. The money received will go towards offering more services. Pictured: Natasha Turner from Home-Start Portsmouth (centre, left), with Cllr Suzy Horton (centre, right) and families at Somerstown Family Hub.

Home-Start Portsmouth is a voluntary organisation committed to promoting the wellbeing of families and children under the age of 5 in Portsmouth.

Jo Toms, Chief Executive Officer at Home-Start Portsmouth, said: "The early years have the biggest influence in a child's life, with the first 1001 days being most important for a child's development and outlook throughout their life. Those first five years will shape the next 50, so it's imperative we get it right.

"We've been supporting families for over 30 years now and it really is the crux of what we do. Our vision is to leave no child without and to give families the nurturing support and tools to thrive in life.

The Best Start for Life programme is funded through a national £300 million government investment, with Portsmouth being one of 75 locations to benefit.