Home-Start Portsmouth will support more families through the city's network of Family Hubs, thanks to a new contract with Portsmouth City Council.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Oct 2023, 17:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 17:50 BST
The local charity has won a two-year contract to deliver the Best Start for Life programme, to provide extra support for parents, carers and children.

The ambition is for the city's five Family Hubs to become a 'one-stop shop' for local families, offering everything they need under one roof.

The charity will offer a range of different services including wider health services such as midwifery, health visiting and mental health support, a new Virtual Family Hub and much more.

Home Start Portsmouth has been awarded a contract from Portsmouth City Council. The money received will go towards offering more services. Pictured: Natasha Turner from Home-Start Portsmouth (centre, left), with Cllr Suzy Horton (centre, right) and families at Somerstown Family Hub.Home Start Portsmouth has been awarded a contract from Portsmouth City Council. The money received will go towards offering more services. Pictured: Natasha Turner from Home-Start Portsmouth (centre, left), with Cllr Suzy Horton (centre, right) and families at Somerstown Family Hub.
Home-Start Portsmouth is a voluntary organisation committed to promoting the wellbeing of families and children under the age of 5 in Portsmouth.

Jo Toms, Chief Executive Officer at Home-Start Portsmouth, said: "The early years have the biggest influence in a child's life, with the first 1001 days being most important for a child's development and outlook throughout their life. Those first five years will shape the next 50, so it's imperative we get it right.

"We've been supporting families for over 30 years now and it really is the crux of what we do. Our vision is to leave no child without and to give families the nurturing support and tools to thrive in life.

"We are beyond thrilled to have won this contract and we are so pleased we can continue to work with Portsmouth City Council and Solent NHS Trust to make a positive difference to families across the city."

The Best Start for Life programme is funded through a national £300 million government investment, with Portsmouth being one of 75 locations to benefit.

Councillor Suzy Horton, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at Portsmouth City Council, said: "I am delighted that Home-Start will be leading the Best Start in Life programme here in Portsmouth. The experienced and knowledgeable team, who are often parents themselves, will add to and significantly improve the services our Family Hubs already do brilliantly. This expansion will close gaps in the support we offer and provide personalised care and advice for parents and carers in our communities."