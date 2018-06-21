Honour for law firm partner

AN EXPERT in employment law has been named as one of the best lawyers in the country.

Simon Rhodes, who is head of employment and immigration at Trethowans, sponsors of The News’ Business Excellence Awards, was named as Lawyer of the Year at the Hampshire Incorporated Law Society Awards.

Simon said: ‘I’m proud to be part of Hampshire’s thriving legal community and proud to be a partner at Trethowans.’

Simon acts for a wide range of major UK employers, as well as businesses and employees across the south. He is ranked highly in Chambers & Partners.

Trethowans managing partner Chris Whiteley said: ‘Simon is hugely popular with our clients, not just for his knowledge and success within his work, but for his wonderful way with people. He’s a superb representative for Trethowans.’