Horizon Waterlooville Leisure Centre closed following technical issue
A popular leisure centre has had to close its doors to customers following a technical issue.
Horizon Waterlooville Leisure Centre took to social media this morning (February 4) to announce that it is currently closed to members of the public. This comes as a result of a technical issue at the site. The Facebook post said: "Due to a technical issue at Horizon Waterlooville is currently closed to the public. Horizon Havant is open as usual. We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause."