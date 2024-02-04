News you can trust since 1877
Horizon Waterlooville Leisure Centre closed following technical issue

A popular leisure centre has had to close its doors to customers following a technical issue.

Horizon Waterlooville Leisure Centre took to social media this morning (February 4) to announce that it is currently closed to members of the public. This comes as a result of a technical issue at the site. The Facebook post said: "Due to a technical issue at Horizon Waterlooville is currently closed to the public. Horizon Havant is open as usual. We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause."

