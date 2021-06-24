Holly Battle is a stay at home mum of 2 young children in Horndean and she decided to start up a practical hamper business, creating unique & useful hampers for bump, birth, baby & beyond. Picture: Habibur Rahman

In 2019, Holly Battle decided to use her savings to start up The Tiny Human Hamper Company, which creates unique hampers for bump, birth, baby and beyond.

A stay at home mum to four-year-old Millie and two-year-old Clay, Holly carefully handpicks items for her hampers, including products that she used for her own children when they were tiny.

Holly said: ‘After Millie was born I got lots of lovely gifts but a lot of them are not that useful.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘You get loads of the same thing. I felt there was something there to create practical hampers so the hampers are all useful stuff.

‘I set out to look at contacting all my favourite brands - a couple are bigger brands and a few are small businesses.

‘A couple of them I had to put in high minimum orders, which was hard as a small business starting out, but I really set my heart on wanting to use them as these are personal recommendations.’

The Tiny Human Hamper Company offers a range of affordable presents for parents and newborns, with gifts starting from £10 and hampers starting from £30.

Holly, who lives with her husband and their children, added: ‘My hampers are offering something a bit different. That’s my unique spot - it’s really practical, and I know as a parent that any new parent would love receiving those types of gifts.

‘My products are practical, useful, unique, lovingly made, recommended from one mum to another.

‘I offer a pregnancy candle, a water bottle, a large zip up pouch with a few newborn bits in it.

‘I have even expanded my range to include a hamper for dads/dads to be which makes an ideal gift for Father’s Day, along with new parent hampers which are also LGBT friendly as I’m well aware families come in all different shapes and sizes.’

Although Holly sometimes gets ‘mum guilt’ when working, she added: ‘The best thing about running my business is that I get to be a stay at home mum and raise my two children, and I can put as much or as little time in as I want. I feel like I’ve got the best of both worlds.’

One of Holly’s proudest moments was winning gold for Gold for ‘Best Gifts for Mum’ in the 2020 Project Baby Magazine Awards as voted for by real parents after just a year in business.

She said: ‘Future plans are to try and grow the business. I’m only in my second year and not having money to put into marketing like big businesses do, you rely heavily on social media and word of mouth.

‘My goal is to try and grow the brand awareness so that when the kids are both at school, it’s something I can continue to do.

‘Eventually I will expand the product range. Siblings is definitely an area that I would like to make products for.’

The Tiny Human Hamper Company offers free delivery on orders over £50, and local customers can also collect their purchases from Holly.

Find out more by visiting tinyhumanhampers.co.uk, or by finding @thetinyhumanhamperco on Instagram and Facebook.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron