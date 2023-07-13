The Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary provides a lifelong home for former working donkeys and those in need of help.

Barratt Homes, which is building homes on Hayling at its Pebble Walk development, was keen to donate to the organisation.

Paul Hunt, who runs the sanctuary with his wife Tracy, said: ‘Since working with donkeys over the years we have seen first-hand how they will give themselves wholeheartedly to whatever task is asked of them. But what happens when they become too old to work, have problems or nobody wants them?

‘We created this sanctuary as we believe they deserve a comfortable safe home, and quality care and affection for the rest of their lives.

‘We rely on donations from our supporters however, so we’re really grateful for this incredible help from Barratt Homes. The money will be used to fund the costs of our donkeys’ ever mounting medical care.’

Megan Hamlyn, Barratt Homes Marketing Manager (Southampton Division), said: ‘Barratt Homes is committed to supporting organisations who need it in the local area.

‘The Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary is not only providing a wonderful home for these intelligent creatures, but also a place for local people to visit. It’s been a real pleasure to hand over this cheque.’