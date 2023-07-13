News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Housebuilder donates £5,000 to Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary

A Hampshire housebuilder has shown its support for a popular animal sanctuary by handing over a cheque for £5,000.
By Simon Carter
Published 13th Jul 2023, 13:12 BST- 1 min read

The Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary provides a lifelong home for former working donkeys and those in need of help.

Barratt Homes, which is building homes on Hayling at its Pebble Walk development, was keen to donate to the organisation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paul Hunt, who runs the sanctuary with his wife Tracy, said: ‘Since working with donkeys over the years we have seen first-hand how they will give themselves wholeheartedly to whatever task is asked of them. But what happens when they become too old to work, have problems or nobody wants them?

‘We created this sanctuary as we believe they deserve a comfortable safe home, and quality care and affection for the rest of their lives.

Most Popular

‘We rely on donations from our supporters however, so we’re really grateful for this incredible help from Barratt Homes. The money will be used to fund the costs of our donkeys’ ever mounting medical care.’

Megan Hamlyn, Barratt Homes Marketing Manager (Southampton Division), said: ‘Barratt Homes is committed to supporting organisations who need it in the local area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘The Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary is not only providing a wonderful home for these intelligent creatures, but also a place for local people to visit. It’s been a real pleasure to hand over this cheque.’

Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary originally started with just two donkeys, Ollie and Rusty, who were giving rides to children on Hayling Island seafront. It is now home to 27 donkeys and is open to visitors on Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Bank Holidays throughout the year.

Related topics:Barratt Homes