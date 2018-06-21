Hovertravel gives £1k to accessibility website

Have your say

HOVERTRAVEL has shown its support for an accessibility review platform by giving it £1,000.

The hovercraft company, which operates from Southsea, awarded the money to Euan’s Guide, a website of accessibility reviews from people of reduced mobility, after it provided advice to the company’s accessibility campaign HoverCare last year.

Neil Chapman, managing director of Hovertravel, said: ‘Euan’s Guide has been extremely helpful in providing advice and expertise.

‘We wanted to return the favour by providing a small measure of financial support.’