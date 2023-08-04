News you can trust since 1877
Hovertravel links up with Beach Dubbin’ ahead of this week’s VW festival on Southsea Common

Hovertravel has partnered with Beach Dubbin’, the popular VW event taking place on Southsea Common this weekend.
By Simon Carter
Published 4th Aug 2023, 13:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 13:59 BST
Hovertravel have partnered with Beach Dubbin'Hovertravel have partnered with Beach Dubbin'
The not-for-profit event, on Sunday, raises thousands for charities, with the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance and the Rowans Hospice set to benefit this year.Loretta Lale, head of commercial at Hovertravel, said: “Beach Dubbin’ offers free access for visitors on foot, which is perfect for our customers travelling from the Isle of Wight, and is just a few short steps from our terminal in Southsea.

"The iconic cars and vans on show never fail to bring a smile to visitors’ faces.“We also recognise the very real support the festival gives to charitable causes, and we look forward to partnering with Beach Dubbin’ for many years to come.”This year there are 30 clubs attending with 570 vehicles, showcasing everything from original oval Beetles to modified crafters and hot rods.

Adults can take a stroll down Air-cooled Avenue – sure to spark some memories – whilst the Saltrock sponsored Family Area will feature activities for children and free performances by Jiggy Wrigglers Portsmouth.

Also performing will be the incredible Andrei Burton, bringing his ‘parkour on a bike’ display to the south coast. He will be alongside the retro BMX stand.

The Southern SKA Collective Choir will be performing, and there will be two DJs operating out of VW Campervans. Charlotte Crotty, from Beach Dubbin', said: “We as a team were so stoked that Hovertravel wanted to get on board, especially as they are a literal stone's throw away from the show.

"They will make the show much more accessible for those who live on the Isle of Wight to come and enjoy the day with us.

"Although we are free on foot, we do recommend everyone visits our merchandise tent to either make a donation or buy some of our merchandise to help us raise more money for our charities!”

Related topics:HovertravelIsle of Wight