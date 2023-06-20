News you can trust since 1877
How ‘generous Freemasons donation could save the lives of 15 people’

A life-saving air ambulance charity has received a £45,000 boost from The Provincial Grand Chapter of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Freemasons.
By Simon Carter
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
From left - Steve Allum, Chris Davis, Jill McDonagh, Jonathan Stainton-Ellis, Jonathan Bell, Dave WoodFrom left - Steve Allum, Chris Davis, Jill McDonagh, Jonathan Stainton-Ellis, Jonathan Bell, Dave Wood
More than 3,500 members of the Provincial Grand Chapter across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight raised the sum over a year-long partnership, through collections at meetings and fundraising activities.

The charity was selected by the Grand Superintendent of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, Stephen Allum, after being nominated by Charity Steward David Wood.

Jill McDonagh, Supporter Engagement Manager, said: ‘Each mission we attend costs on average £3,320, meaning this incredibly generous donation from the Freemasons could save the lives of 15 people in our communities.

‘The support we receive from groups, clubs and individuals is vital to keeping us flying and saving lives, and the Freemasons are at the heart of that.’

Allum, who heads the Province’s Royal Arch Freemasons, added: ‘We are proud to support Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance and their critical work in providing emergency medical services to our local community.

‘Their highly trained professionals and state-of-the-art equipment ensure that patients receive the best possible medical care, and we are honoured to contribute to their cause.’