'I feel like I’m in Norway not Southsea!': The Queens Hotel hosts opening night of newly renovated Winter Lodge
REVELLERS were transported to a Scandinavian paradise at a Southsea Hotel’s Winter Lodge opening.
Following the success of last year, The Queens Hotel, on Clarence Parade has launched its second ever Winter Lodge on Saturday, which will be open until January 1.
The opening party, held in the garden of the Queens Hotel , saw visitors don glittering attire, tuck into festive cocktails and revel in the sounds of ’90s pop, soul and funk at the over-18s event.
The hotel’s general manager, Paul Playford, said: ‘It’s stunning, the overall feeling is that it’s got that real wow factor this year, we’ve got the right vibe going. It’s such a big space to fill, but we have now got a purpose-built bar and kitchen in the garden and a proper patio rather than grass.
The 200-capacity venue now has a newly renovated bar and patio in the marquee, which it utilised in the summer, with an estimated £250,000 having been spent on the swanky new location since last year.
Paul added: ‘It’s the second year running, so we wanted to give it a proper go this year. It’s tricky with the cost-of-living but we seem to have the support so far. Everyone’s loving it!’
Entry costs £10, including one drink token, and offers an array of food and drink options from winter warmers such as mulled wine, to pizza and hot dogs, with £3 of the ticket going towards the hotel’s chosen charities.
Hugh Bunce, an interior consultant from Gosport, attended the opening after hearing of the previous year's success. He said: ‘It’s amazing I’ve been to Bavarian villages before, but this is quite different. What I really love about this place is the use of natural wood, the details are really important and it makes for such a cosy vibe. It’s small enough to be intimate, but large enough to still feel like a party. It’s quite Scandi, it’s got that holiday feel. I feel like I’m in Norway not Southsea!’
Charlotte Gerada, Labour councillor for Central Southsea, was also there to celebrate the opening with friends.
She said: ‘It’s lovely, it’s really great to have a warm welcoming space to enjoy festivities, I wasn’t really in the Christmas spirit, until now! I’m off to get a drink and head to the dance floor.’