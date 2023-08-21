News you can trust since 1877
Iceland in Fratton will be closing down this month - here is everything you need to know

The Iceland store in the Bridge Centre will be closing down at the end of the month and customers are disappointed at its departure.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Aug 2023, 15:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 15:44 BST

Customers have been notified of the closure with a poster that has been put up on the window stating that the popular store is due to close in less than a week.

The poster says: “Sorry! Your Fratton store is permanently closing from 4pm on Saturday 26th August.”

The company has closed a number of stores over the past few months and the Fratton store was supposed to close later this year but the closing date has been bought forward.

The closure will mean that there will be a huge empty unit in the Bridge Centre and there are already speculations about what stores might move in and take its place but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

For more information about the closures, click here.

