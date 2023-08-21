Iceland in Fratton will be closing down this month - here is everything you need to know
Customers have been notified of the closure with a poster that has been put up on the window stating that the popular store is due to close in less than a week.
The poster says: “Sorry! Your Fratton store is permanently closing from 4pm on Saturday 26th August.”
The company has closed a number of stores over the past few months and the Fratton store was supposed to close later this year but the closing date has been bought forward.
The closure will mean that there will be a huge empty unit in the Bridge Centre and there are already speculations about what stores might move in and take its place but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.