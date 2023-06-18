Susan Bonnar outside the Houses of Parliament

Susan Bonnar, who runs The British Craft House and BuyIndie, was invited to the House of Lords to celebrate the small businesses in the UK that are doing amazing things.

The event was hosted by Small Business Britain as part of its Small & Mighty Enterprise Programme.

It was the first event that was held in celebration of SMEP, but was Susan’s third time being invited to one of Small Business Britain’s events.

Sponsored by Xero and ARU Peterborough, the Summer Celebration gave a handful of like-minded entrepreneurs the opportunity to celebrate each other’s successes, share stories and network with one another.

Susan, from Lee-on-the-Solent, said: ‘I was honoured to be invited for the third year to the House of Lords.

‘From what you see in the media, you could get the impression that small businesses aren’t doing too well. But having spoken to so many incredible fellow business owners at the event, it has shown that it’s not all doom and gloom and business is booming for so many.

‘I left feeling more inspired than ever and optimistic about the future of business in Britain.’

A long-standing supporter of Small Business Britain, Susan has become somewhat of a spokesperson for small businesses across the UK.

Both of her businesses provide a platform for creatives to sell their artisan, handmade wares, providing an all-British alternative to Etsy - meaning she works alongside hundreds of small business owners on a daily basis.

Susan added: ‘I’ve always been a huge supporter of Small Business Britain. I love what they do.

