Image affects how much people donate, study says

PEOPLE who are more image-conscious tend to support more crowdfunding campaigns, according to a new study.

The research, from the University of Portsmouth, says funders who have a public profile containing a photo are more likely to be image-conscious and will engage in significantly greater levels of visible funding activity compared with those without.

However, the level of non-visible activity – the amount of money contributed to each project – is lower among those with photos than those without. Lead author of the study Dr Joe Cox, principal lecturer in economics and finance at the university, concluded online ‘personal branding’ had ‘a significant effect on the behaviour of funders’ and was influenced by a person’s desire to have a good image.