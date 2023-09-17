The free Stoke Road Community Festival in Gosport on Saturday was a celebration of the arts and local community, with craft activities and entertainment throughout the day.

The event, which ran from 10am to 4pm, saw Stoke Road closed between its junctions with Willis Road and Elmhurst Road.

Three stages hosted live music, with performances from The Brass Holes, Electric Eden, Annie Hayes, St Vincent College, Jack Boyd, Sarah Collins and Friends and the Solent Shanty Buoys, with a special visit in their police car from a Blues Brothers tribute act. The Gosport Vinyl Club played records all day.

Stoke Road businesses had free activities and workshops for adults and children including arts and crafting. Children enjoyed free balloon art, face painting, glitter tattoos, braided glitter hair and dance from the Ashley School of Dance. Entertainers Storm in a Teacup blew bubbles and performed stilt walking while husband and wife magic duo Nikki and Charlie performed four shows at Christ Church.

The event was one of the highlights of Gosport Heritage Open Days 2023. It was organised by Stoke Road traders with the support of Gosport Borough Council.

Festival organiser Katie Gunn said before the event: "We're excited to be putting on this one-day street party to bring residents from all over Gosport together to enjoy free music, craft activities and entertainment.

"The festival has been made possible thanks to a generous grant from The Arts Council and support from Gosport Borough Council so that we can bring free arts and entertainment right into the heart of Gosport. All of the entertainers are from this area and the entire event has been organised by the Stoke Road community."

Cllr Peter Chegwyn, leader of the council, said: "This looks set to be a brilliant event, coming near the end of what has been a great summer of free local events in Gosport. We're very happy to have added our support. It's great to see local businesses and residents bringing such a vibrant event to our town centre."

Stoke Road Festival Sophia Wheatley from Storm in a Tea Cup Circus. Stoke Road Festival, Gosport Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 150923-32)

Stoke Road Festival Luna, 6, with her mother, Louise Minette. Stoke Road Festival, Gosport Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 150923-37)

Stoke Road Festival From left, Carol and Brian Croucher, and Steve Reed who was pleased to hear that a News photographer was going to be at Borough's game that afternoon. Stoke Road Festival, Gosport Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 150923-38)

Stoke Road Festival The Shanty Bouys. Stoke Road Festival, Gosport Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 150923-36)