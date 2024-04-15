In Pictures: Gosport Comic Con welcomes Colin Baker, Nicola Bryant and Raji James

From stalls to stage talks to photo opportunities, Gosport Comic Con has proved was a hit this weekend.
The event, which took place at Thorngate Halls on April 14 between 11am and 5pm, welcomed dozens of people through the door looking for a taste of the action as well as some famous faces. From Colin Baker, Nicola Bryant and Raji James all featured at the event and there was a range of stalls for customers to get involved in. The event was a huge success and the owner is toying with the idea of hosting a convention for The Bill following demand.

Here are 19 pictures from Gosport Comic Con:

Pictured is: Interviews on stage at the convention Picture: Keith Woodland (140421-37)

Pictured is: Members of the Gosport Steam Punk Society are joined by a Mystic traveller and member of staff from the Jurassic Park. Picture: Keith Woodland (140421-4)

Pictured is: A Joker, Hermione Granger, Dead pool and couple of Star Wars Characters Picture: Keith Woodland (140421-6)

Pictured is: Animee Characters Picture: Keith Woodland (140421-10)

