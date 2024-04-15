The event, which took place at Thorngate Halls on April 14 between 11am and 5pm, welcomed dozens of people through the door looking for a taste of the action as well as some famous faces. From Colin Baker, Nicola Bryant and Raji James all featured at the event and there was a range of stalls for customers to get involved in. The event was a huge success and the owner is toying with the idea of hosting a convention for The Bill following demand.
In Pictures: Gosport Comic Con welcomes Colin Baker, Nicola Bryant and Raji James
From stalls to stage talks to photo opportunities, Gosport Comic Con has proved was a hit this weekend.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 15th Apr 2024, 16:23 BST
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
1 / 5