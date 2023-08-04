News you can trust since 1877
Ripper and Co Southsea has opened. Pictured: Wall art at Ripper and Co Southsea Picture: Habibur RahmanRipper and Co Southsea has opened. Pictured: Wall art at Ripper and Co Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman
In Pictures: Ripper and Co Southsea welcomes huge amount of interest following recent opening

Ripper and Co Southsea has officially opened its doors to the public – take a look inside.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Aug 2023, 17:11 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 18:45 BST

The horror-themed bar and restaurant is offering an immersive cocktail and dining experience with a modern horror twist.

The concept is based around fictional horror characters including Sweeny Todd, Chucky and Pennywise and the opening has had a huge response.

The bar sold out on the first weekend of opening and bookings are still coming in thick and fast.

Here are 19 images inside the restaurant:

Ripper and Co Southsea has opened. Picture: Habibur Rahman

1. Ripper and Co Southsea

Ripper and Co Southsea has opened. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Pictured: Bar manager- Charlie Horne and General Manager, Nahhzat Mozumder at Ripper and Co Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. Ripper and Co Southsea

Pictured: Bar manager- Charlie Horne and General Manager, Nahhzat Mozumder at Ripper and Co Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Ripper and Co Southsea has opened. Pictured: GV of inside Ripper and Co Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. Ripper and Co Southsea

Ripper and Co Southsea has opened. Pictured: GV of inside Ripper and Co Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Pictured: GV of inside Ripper and Co Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. Ripper and Co Southsea

Pictured: GV of inside Ripper and Co Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

