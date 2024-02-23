The Cellars Micropub and Kitchen, located in Albert Road, has already made its mark in the city after only being open for just over a week. The new venue sits in the spot where Stranded at Lee’s used to be and the site has already welcomed dozens of customers since opening on February 13. The micropub is owned by Ben Miles, Andy Marsh and Stuart Ainsworth who also own The Merchant House, also located in Southsea. The venue is serving up craft beers as well as a range of spirits – and to make things even better, Sourdough Ted has taken up residency there to dish up delicious pizzas to customers.